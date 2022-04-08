Non-Bad Ad Friday #9
Enough about Copywriting. This is for the Designers & Art Directors (but CWs will love it too).
Back in September 2020, Wix launched a new custom typeface, Madefor. They made this cool A-Z “hands” video to promote it. Vimeo’s staff just got wind of it. Thanks to Chris from the Weekly Dish for the tip.
PREVIOUSLY: Non-Bad Ad Friday #8—Volvo shows other brands how to do an effective, honest “Purpose” ad.
