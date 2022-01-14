Non-Bad Ad Friday #8.
Hypocritical Brand "Purpose" ads make me sick to my stomach. However, this new Volvo video is the best one I've seen yet.
“Purpose” Ads are the worst thing to happen to the industry since the “Starburst”. The ONLY “purpose” of all brand ads is to increase profit. That’s it. The best way, really the only way, for a brand to help the planet is to cease production and go out of business.
I’ve seen, I think, two “Purpose” ads that’ve been decent. This is the third, a new spot via Volvo. I normally despise any ad over :60, but I give this one a pass. This is how you do a “Purpose” ad. Ad Agency: Grey. (Thanks to Chris Bodenner from The Weekly Dish for the tip.)
