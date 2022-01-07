Non-Bad Ad Friday #7

If you've ever grabbed your balls, this spot's for you.

Adorable innocent Jeremy. The kinda boy every Father would love to be picking up his daughter for the Prom.

Sophomoric? Yes. Does it sell the brand? Yes. Perfect casting of “Jeremy”. Spot is from 2013. Ad agency: One Twenty Three West, Vancouver.

