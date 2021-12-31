Non-Bad Ad Friday #6
Sometimes, "ridiculously fucking stupid" is good enough to not be bad.
In “celebration” of this, the stupidest year in the history of humanity, take a look at this really stupid somewhat charming spot for Tuborg Squash which is, not a squash-flavored drink (Could a Dane please explain the name?), but an orange soda that dates to 1936. Yes, it is a non-alcoholic product of the Tuborg Brewery.
The cheesy music is a perfect match for the cheesy spokes-”magician”—played by Holger Karberg who is also the director. Very nice orange set. If you look closely, you’ll notice an actual squash makes a brief appearance (good one, Holger). “Refreshingly Original” is the tag. Spot was released in April. Ad agency: Wibroe, Duckert & Partners, Copenhagen.
