Non-Bad Ad Friday #5
"A Dozen Eggs" by Michel Gondry is the best "Shot on an iPhone" ad yet
Pretty much every Apple ad since the “Think Different” campaign in the late 90s has sucked. Hard. This trippy film is worth your one minute.
Gondry has shot a fair amount of ads since the late 90s (most not worth a second look). This 2001 singing belly buttons spot for Levi’s low-rise jeans was interesting.
