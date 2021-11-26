Caveat: This is far from a great ad. But it isn’t terrible. It made me smile. Slightly.

Much like last week’s Non-Bad Ad, this one is also simple and very low budget, two things that appeal to me and are extremely rare these days. Also like last week, It’s perfectly cast. And I like the script: “Majestic”. Nice.

“every follicle’s a blessing…”

I didn’t know VO5 still existed. I think my Dad used it in the 60s. The tagline is meh. Spot debuted in May. Agency: adam&eveDDB, UK.

Subscribe now or I'll shave my head