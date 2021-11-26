Non-Bad Ad Friday #2
Every Friday I will feature a recent-ish ad that doesn't completely suck.
Caveat: This is far from a great ad. But it isn’t terrible. It made me smile. Slightly.
Much like last week’s Non-Bad Ad, this one is also simple and very low budget, two things that appeal to me and are extremely rare these days. Also like last week, It’s perfectly cast. And I like the script: “Majestic”. Nice.
I didn’t know VO5 still existed. I think my Dad used it in the 60s. The tagline is meh. Spot debuted in May. Agency: adam&eveDDB, UK.
Smiled, too, right until the dead tagline. And the inflection killed it. Mark, is this one of those client things again? "Can you deliver the tagline more upbeat?"