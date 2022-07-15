Don't miss a post, Subscribe for Free.

This is weird, yes. And RC’s new rabbit mascot is really weird. And the “historical journey” creative linchpin has been done and overdone. But at least RC took a chance to do something unexpected, while Coke and Pepsi continue to turn out bland safe crap. Many won’t like the ad. I’m not crazy about it. But I appreciate it. Especially these days. Bravo RC. Creative Accelerator (their word): Ravenous Mantis, with help from The Glue Society, who’ve done a ton great work.