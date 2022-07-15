New RC Cola Ad Puts Coke And Pepsi To Shame
I can’t remember the last good soda ad I’ve seen, partly because my brain is shrinking, but mostly because they’ve all sucked forever.
This is weird, yes. And RC’s new rabbit mascot is really weird. And the “historical journey” creative linchpin has been done and overdone. But at least RC took a chance to do something unexpected, while Coke and Pepsi continue to turn out bland safe crap. Many won’t like the ad. I’m not crazy about it. But I appreciate it. Especially these days. Bravo RC. Creative Accelerator (their word): Ravenous Mantis, with help from The Glue Society, who’ve done a ton great work.
It’s been a long, long time since I’ve laughed very much out loud at a TV commercial* and not regretted it†.
*Can I still use the term TV commercial?
†The Mountain Dew six second ad that turned into chronic serial awfulness.