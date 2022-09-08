A&W ROOT BEER

Part of a 1998-99 campaign.

KEY LINE:

“THREE HUNDRED DOLLARS FOR A MASSAGE?!? I DON’T REMEMBER A MASSAGE!”

WOKE POLICE CHARGES: mocking marriage infidelity…referencing sex work to sell a product heavily consumed by minors…mocking sex workers…mocking women for marrying thick-headed morons…mocking ginger men as thick-headed morons…

COPYRANTER’S DEFENSE: It’s a fucking hilarious, brilliantly-cast ad that perfectly sells A&W’s tasty benefit. This is the best spot from an excellent “thick-headed” concept. See a 2nd ad, that would also be “arrested” for use of the word DUMBASS five times, here.

Ad agency: Foote Cone & Belding, Chicago.

STRIDE GUM

From 2011.

WOKE POLICE CHARGES: OMG, a woman re-chews a piece of gum covered in her dead husband’s ashes?!? Disrespecting death, seniors, senior women…

COPYRANTER DEFENSE: OMG, a woman re-chews a piece of gum covered in her dead husband’s ashes!!!!! What a brilliant idea to sell “long-lasting flavor”.

Ad agency: JWT NYC.

Reconnecting with her Sweetheart.

KAYAK

From 2012.

WOKE POLICE CHARGES: Brain surgeon viciously (and “unethically”) abusing maybe-dying patient to perform internet travel searches while he should be performing a life-saving operation. Also, sexist and racist for mocking the intelligence of the Black nurse.

COPYRANTER DEFENSE: Funny-as-Fuck “physical” comedy—the manipulated patient mocking the nurse and high-fiving the doctor = ace humor. Great surgeon casting. Real World Truth: A lot of doctors are fucking assholes.

A 2nd funny ad from the excellent campaign, “Pupils”, would also get arrested for mocking female appearance. As would a 3rd funny ad “Stair Lift”, for mocking and abusing the elderly.

Ad agency: Barton F. Graf 9000.

HIGH-FIVE, maybe soon-dead guy.

SAXX UNDERWEAR

From 2013.

WOKE POLICE CHARGES: Are you kidding? A maybe-not underage boy grabbing his private parts while looking at an underage girl? Sexist and criminal.

COPYRANTER DEFENSE: He’s adjusting his balls because he’s not wearing superior Saxx underwear—SHUT THE FUCK UP, HUMORLESS WOKE DOUCHEBAGS.

Ad agency: One Twenty Three West, Vancouver.

I got another package for your little girl, POPS.

PENN TENNIS BALLS

From 1988.

WOKE POLICE CHARGES: A man is literally MURDERED in the ad.

COPYRANTER DEFENSE: Look up “literally”, Woke-ster. This isn’t just the funniest tennis ball commercial ever. It’s also the funniest product demonstration ad ever. Tied off by a great tagline: “You’ve Seen One. You’ve Seen Them All.”

Ad agency: Fallon McElligott.

“Competitor” dropped 40 stories doesn’t bounce as consistently as Penn.

XBOX

From 2002.

WOKE POLICE CHARGES: A baby, shot out of a woman’s baby hole, ages and DIES by crash-landing in its waiting grave. A BABY IS KILLED. Women. Birth. Old Men. Life. Who/what doesn’t this disrespect?

COPYRANTER DEFENSE: Well this ad was banned in The UK three months after it aired. So maybe you Wokies are right? No. You’re not. Life is short. It’s a fucking metaphor. Or something.

Ad agency: BBH, London.

