Yep. I FUCKING LOVE CATS. I also love Dogs, Birds, Bees, Snakes. Lizards, Javelinas—just find a complete list of animals online. Yes, I love ALL OF THOSE listed. I would, very possibly, kill anybody I found torturing an animal. And feel ZERO remorse.

They belong on this precious planet more than humans do.

Also: Happy Jesus Dead/Not Dead Weekend to those who observe.

They…probably will not lead you to the garage sale.

To the Cat Ads.

PREVIOUSLY: I’ve Made Some Spec Ads With Cats.

YES, you have to pay to see these ads, ads I made, my “creativity”. Because my freelance day rate was $500.

8 CUTE AS FUCK ADS.