More Headlines That Mean Nothing.
Marketing is the language of nothing-words. Stupefying “buzzwords” that are “reimaginings” of existing normal words. Phrases that confound basic logic. Paragraphs that are abysses of meaninglessness.
Advertising’s job is to try to interpret this “nothingness” and turn it into something-ness.
This is why ad creatives are a bunch of alcoholics.
Sometimes, marketing “copywriters” (or, just terrible copywriters) get to write produced ads.
Eight examples below. Paid subs only.
