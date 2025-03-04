Marketing is the language of nothing-words. Stupefying “buzzwords” that are “reimaginings” of existing normal words. Phrases that confound basic logic. Paragraphs that are abysses of meaninglessness.

Advertising’s job is to try to interpret this “nothingness” and turn it into something-ness.

This is why ad creatives are a bunch of alcoholics.

Black marketing dude is going places, talking like that.

Sometimes, marketing “copywriters” (or, just terrible copywriters) get to write produced ads.

Eight examples below. Paid subs only.

RELATED: Into The Void Comes The Nihilist Tagline Writer (me).

upgrade to un-wasting your fucking time