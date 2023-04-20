PREVIOUSLY: 10 Pro Tips For Young Copywriters.

Yes, I am a copywriter. I have zero “mechanical” art director skills. But I am also an art director. I was trained at the School of Visual Arts here in NYC to be an art-directing copywriter. I was trained to think like an art director, not like a word-playing punster.

Thinking visually. I know. I write and say it. A LOT. Below, me and that phrase:

But I’m constantly pounding on that deceased equine because many of you young and “social” creatives are dead to me—because you never think this way. You think sarcasm is creativity. You think memes are “thinking visually”. They are not. THEY. ARE. NOT. They’re lazy thinking. You’re being lazy.

Note: dramatically visualizing product benefits has a flip side: you can also dramatically visualize the downside of not using a product.

Four good examples of both types of visualizations, below.