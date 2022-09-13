Chase

(image via reddit)

Chase, noted champion of The People, tries to connect with eco and poli-sci majors(?) by paraphrasing John Stuart Mill, also a noted champion of The People. Here’s the full quote:

“Landlords grow rich in their sleep without working, risking or economizing. The increase in the value of land, arising as it does from the efforts of an entire community, should belong to the community and not to the individual who might hold title.”

An astonished Mill was reached for comment:

“DaFUQ? A bank is using me to sell their shit?!?

Angry Mill (image via Wikipedia)

FREE SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR ALL PEOPLE!

NATURE OR NOTHING. The German car maker, currently facing a lawsuit for “not committing to achieving carbon neutrality” in accordance with the Paris Agreement, launched this campaign for their electric EQ car last month that literally greenwashes their logo.

The international blowback came fast and furious, causing Mercedes to predictably try to disengage itself from the tone-deaf campaign. Ad agency: Leo Burnett, Mexico.

Bees and Lions of the world rise and unite.

Eli Lilly

NONE OF US ARE TRULY HEALTHY UNTIL WE ALL ARE.

Eli Lilly (“Lilly” to its friends), a $20+ billion US Big Pharma company, got humanistic with big-ass billboards in NYC (and other cities nationwide). WE CARE about you ALL. Especially you humans with diabetes. Which is why we fight tooth and nail to keep our desperately-needed insulin prices as high as the courts will let us.

KFC

UNKNOWINGLY, WE TAUGHT YOU HOW TO HOLD YOUR GREATEST LOVE.

Hold. And EAT? KFC Father’s Day ads via Colombia. How bout the fucking hubris of this campaign, comparing buckets of shitty chicken to babies? There is no tongue nor cheek here; they’re serious. Ad agency: Mass Digital.

DoorDash

(image via teamblind)

Lastly, we have a recent DoorDash wall ad via Brooklyn mocking us City folk who can’t afford an apartment with an oven and closet space. So instead, let’s pay high delivery fees. Fuck you, eat the neighborhood of my ass.

