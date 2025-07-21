Yes, I love cats (I also love all other animals on the planet.). I am a certified Cat Daddy for life.

Our Cat T, now chasing bunnies and other critters in Cat Utopia, was looong. As you see, I have looong femur bones on my 6-1 frame. Fully stretched, T occupied my legs from ankles to stomach.

T face.

I like my shirt better. 100% Poly.

APPLE

Apple understands the selling power of Cats with their latest iPhone spot. Man deletes “Garrett” from photo. Woman scolds man. Man restores “Garrett” to photo.

Ad agency: In-House. Director: Andreas Nilsson.

OK: to the Bodega Cat ads. Yes, you have to pay to see my “creativity”, even when I’m just creating five stupid ads using cool photos of felines.

I am the "Cat's Meow" of ad critics.