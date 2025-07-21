MORE BODEGA CAT ADS.
What can't they sell.
Yes, I love cats (I also love all other animals on the planet.). I am a certified Cat Daddy for life.
Our Cat T, now chasing bunnies and other critters in Cat Utopia, was looong. As you see, I have looong femur bones on my 6-1 frame. Fully stretched, T occupied my legs from ankles to stomach.
APPLE
Apple understands the selling power of Cats with their latest iPhone spot. Man deletes “Garrett” from photo. Woman scolds man. Man restores “Garrett” to photo.
Ad agency: In-House. Director: Andreas Nilsson.
OK: to the Bodega Cat ads. Yes, you have to pay to see my “creativity”, even when I’m just creating five stupid ads using cool photos of felines.
PREVIOUSLY: Bodega Cats Unknowingly But Convincingly Selling Shit. And CAT ADS (free post, featuring mostly not Bodega Cats selling shit.