Do you love cats. I do. I also love dogs and, pretty much, the entire fucking animal kingdom (humans are pretty far down the list).

What did you do over the weekend? Me? Well, these 11 “ads” were made with a combination of deep love (mine) and award-winning creative talent (also mine).

Photos, unaltered (by me), were found @BodegaCats and @PunchCat.

A rough and tumble Tom Cat dons a Tom Ford sweater and instantly transforms into a dapper cool feline ready for the cat walk. Much classier than some of Ford’s past ads.

Is your Tuxedo Cat getting a bit…Chonky? Well, maybe start their day the Kellogg’s Way!

Working Bodega Cats are the true heroes of NYC. No Hills Science Diet for most of them. Mouse meat + cold ramen noodles. Do they complain? They need to form a union.

In the third chapter of It, Pennywise will have a supernatural feline assistant delivering death balloons to area children. *look into my eyes, child*

Pringles abandoned their “Once You Pop…” tagline in 2022. This local deli cat likes McDonald’s fries, but not potato chips, and certainly not a chip that hugs your tongue with creepy little hands. But, he won’t stop you from purchasing them.

NOT JUST SO FUCKING LOW PRICES, BUT FOR A LIMITED TIME, A FREE CHILL TUXEDO CAT WITH EVERY PURCHASE.

“Honey, not the tongue again. NOT THE TONGUE! (*swears under her breath*) Can you snap a few more, please?”

"worked" hard on these please buy a sub.

“Wings? I’m a bodega cat. The only thing I’m “spreading” is the litter in my box after dropping mouse meat turds. What? I’m on my break, fuck you”.

Another hard-working Bodega Cat, exploited to sell shit. “The only ‘mess’ I ever make is dead vermin, and blood from stupid humans who try to pet me”.

(If you haven’t seen this classic NYC movie, shame on you, youngster. There are 21 gangs in the film (Washington Heights-based Panzers, represent!). This menacing cat gang name would have been, maybe, Katz’s Katz (reppin’ the LES, Bitch).

Here on a path in Central Park, “Pussy”, the leader of the Katz, is about to throw paws with Luther, the sadistic evil leader of the Rogues.

AK(AutoKitty)-47s are illegal in America? Then FREEDOM is illegal in America.

