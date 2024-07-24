(The Shit-Bears have been around since 1999, and many, including SNL (an idea they maybe stole from a Youtuber), have mocked them. But they’ve missed key points, which I will bring up, below.)

FUCK YOU Charmin.

Sorry Charmin, this is a completely unbelievable premise.

I have IBS. I’ve had it for 20 years, therefore, I am an expert AssWipe-er.

Any and all bears would much rather wipe their ass with a super-soft bunny than toilet paper. I mean, bear asses are hairy as FUCK. They need fur on fur…

(DEEP dive into this fucked up ad campaign continues below…)