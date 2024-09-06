PREVIOUSLY: IT WAS BETTER TEN YEARS AGO, part one, part two, and part three (all for paid subs only).

Think about how much better your life was in 2014. 10 years younger. Better looking.

Advertising creativity was also much better because creatives had more free reign to create ads that were different. Weird even. Now, in 2024, marketing “mavens” and tech “gurus” kill creativity daily citing their “proprietary” data

They are all completely full of shit.

Below are some risky ads from 2014 which required brave creatives and a brave client to approve them. They would be killed by today’s risk-averse cowards who’d rather see ads that fit in, that follow the habit of others in their categories. Ads that are dead on arrival.

