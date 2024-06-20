IT WAS BETTER TEN YEARS AGO (Part Two).
We landed a probe on a comet! Plus, my brain wasn't a black hole where no memories can escape.
And: advertising creativity was better. It just was. I have the receipts. It was worse than it was in 2004, but it was much better than 2024. That’s inarguable.
(And yes, I have taught Ad Creativity at FIT here in NYC)
Nine Good-to-Great ads from ten years ago, some you haven’t seen. Buy a subscription here to view them, and the previous It Was Better…article (11 ads) from Monday.