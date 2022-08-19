It was created by “boutique advertising agency” Minds And Machines (Cairo). It’s for podU, “the first platform for podcasts in Arabic, offering on-the-go entertainment to Arab listeners in Egypt and the world” (press note).

The concept is: a podU “spokesman” interviews the most bored animated inanimate, uh, things (with heads and/or faces) in the world who are now saved from the boredom thanks to podU. Hey at least it’s a concept—sound the trumpets. Spots are in Arabic, with subtitles.

First: a Scarecrow who hates his job. So much so, that he’s tried other jobs including graphic designer and delivery boy (below). But unfortunately, he can’t adjust his arms. Not explained: how he will be able to listen a podcast. Just nitpicking.

Next: a bored angry back-of-the car bobbing-head dog. He’s also a songwriter, a “Shaabi and Trap-Hop superstar”. Some lyrics:

“This doggo girl, never barks back, with her short tail, and her hot nose…”

Lyrics don’t rhyme. The spot’s call-to-action is: “Bored on the road? Listen to podU.”

Hey at least he has access to a Hookah.

Lastly, a tribal(?) mask who’s been hanging on a bedroom wall for 20 years. He complains about his life to Siri. One day, he tries to kill himself by falling but lands on soft carpet. PodU of course saves him.

Like the doggo, also a smoker.

The ads have been on Vimeo for over a year but were just released to the public. The campaign was written and directed by Noor Al-Deen and Amr Nashat.

Please comment with your opinions so that I then know what the fuck to think about this crazy shit.