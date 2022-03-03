This spot was released on YouTube December 24th and AdsOfTheWorld on December 30th. Here’s the short press note via the responsible ad agency, Silver Train International (in Kochi):

“Because in menstrual days, with the comfort of a Pad we are in need of some other comforts as well!” (Pardon the agency’s rough translation)

What a great guy. He sees the Flossee box, realizes wife is on the rag, actually stops paying full attention to his precious football match, hands her the box so she can put in a fresh rag, and starts cleaning up his own stupid angry mess all by himself—apparently something he only does once a month. Husband of the Fucking Year. According to the obviously scrubbed YouTube comments, the ad is “beautiful” and touched “hearts and souls”.

“Go jam a new thingie home, I got this, this time.

Sexism (and much worse) is of course not foreign to India. Below are a couple more past advertising examples.

Kurl-On Mattresses (2014)

“Bounce Back”. Yes, that is Malala Yousafzai—the Pakistani girl shot in the face by the Taliban. And there she is bouncing back up to receive some award. This is what is known as a borrowed-interest ad. It is also what is known as a fucking horrible borrowed-interest ad. Ad agency: O&M India.

Lotte Candy (2011)

“Choco Caramel with Mango Inside”. Nice. Sexist and Racist. Mr. Mango tangoed with the hot chocolate maid, and now she's preggers with the fruit of his loins. Where is Mrs. Mango? Hey, it's just some harmless sweet fun, right? Ad agency: Y&R Mumbai.

Benostan hymen gel (2010)

Get it? “gap”. Nudge-nudge, wink-wink. Ad agency: TCC India.

