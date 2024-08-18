Injury lawyers are the lowest of the lowest human beings. You know this is true if you’ve ever dealt with one. (We have.) Google Image search “Injury Lawyer Billboard” and you get literally thousands of results. I did. And I went through them all. These are the 20 “best”.

First, it’s just two of the many leeches now riffing off of the Better Call Saul board. Hall name is closer sounding but Ron Bell went full layout ripoff.

Vaughn has “been there”. And it at least appears like one of the Browns has been there, too; maybe socked by one of his many pissed-off clients?

I’d actually give Willie a shot, just based on this layout.

Injury lawyers like to point at us. Very impolite. Goofy Larry has chosen the perfect neighorhood for his board. Note the competitor’s ‘WHO HURT YOU?” board in the background.

Rhyming boards! Wrong-Phoong, Crash-Nash. Something wrong? That’s a large net she’s thrown out there.

This prick actually sat himself down on a gold throne, paid for by you gullible folk.

Perry or Young here is a perfect extension of the shaft, which is a perfect metaphor for him.

Sharks or a Gorilla? I’d prefer a fox.

Tough GUYS. Right “…A PAIR of offices to serve you better!” Nifty.

Baldy or Beard-O?

I’ve already covered this massive cunt and his ads here.

I don’t think “Sweet” is referencing the Velvet Underground. He don’t look so sweet to me.

Lastly, my favorite, via this dillweed.

