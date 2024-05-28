For many years, Celino & Barnes (above) were the most well-known NYC injury lawyers thanks to their ubiquitous TV ads that seemed to run every ten minutes on every local channel. We could sing their jingle, and we did. (It even inspired a play and an SNL sketch.) They were making $10 million a year each until they famously, viciously broke up. One month after that New York Magazine story, Barnes (the bald, and IMO, much cooler one) died in a small plane crash. Celino carries on with his own firm.

$5 a month, $40 a year.

But there is now a new injury lawyer face plastered on billboards, in subway cars, and TV screens. He seemingly unironically thinks he is the coolest, “downest” thing the City has ever seen. He looks like a douchebag lawyer. And, judging by the horrible ads, is a douchebag lawyer. See him and his ads below. Buy a subscription here.