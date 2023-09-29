This is entry #3 in the ongoing series: It Was Better 10 Years Ago. The world was better, America was better, and advertising creativity was much better.

Brazilian art directors are industry-famous for hatching batshit insane ad visuals, like the one above for a Bulimia awareness campaign. (See the other two nightmarish executions here.)

But the below campaign is, maybe, the batshittiest insaneist I’ve ever seen. Difference being: I like these ads! I like the thinking that went into the inventively out-there visuals. I like that it’s a big idea. This concept could have been executed forever, with the consumer (well, this consumer) anticipating each new ad.

