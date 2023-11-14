First, here’s exactly how not to write a great billboard:

Intercom, a software company that “specializes in business messaging” (LOL), recently put up this board in San Francisco. Paul, company CFO, gushed about it 100% without irony. As I said in Friday’s article, In my experience, CFOs are the unqualified in-house experts on ad creativity. If this billboard had just one of those headlines, it would be the worst board I’ve seen this year. Hey, but low production costs. (I’m sorry Paul, but you post opinions on public platforms, you show your ass.)

This…monstrosity is better than Intercom’s billboard. At least Daryl Q. Stringer understands the persuasive power of the Motherfuckin' billboard. If I'm in an accident in Tampa, I know Daryl will get me greenbacks back.

Church billboards are a magnificent subset in this great land of America. LEFT—Wichita Falls, Texas board for the local Trinity church. There are no quotation marks on that statement so I doubt Satan ever said that. RIGHT—The Saturday Night Live church in Lake County, Florida (not affiliated with the TV show, apparently.) The Bible passage cited on the board says that Jesus ate with sinners and tax collectors. I wonder if the pastor here knows the original meaning of "Scumbag." Well, it’s not a Catholic church.

Again, both are far superior to the Intercom billboard.

There's your free lesson, free subscribers. Now, I'll show how, exactly, to write a great billboard, six examples below.