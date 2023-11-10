I love the word “vex”. Don’t you? No? Well, go fuck yourself, sideways.

The “Vexing Devil” by Lucas Graciano. By a print here .

I started my blogspot way back in 2005. I started it, mostly, to shit on shitty ads that deserved to be shitted on. Which I did. Thousands of times. After awhile, that gets really depressing. So, in 2012, I took a job at BuzzFeed, where I often big-upped mediocre ads. (Their official company policy was “NO HATERZ”, yes, with a Z.) Which was even more depressing.

Lately, here on Substack, I’ve been sharing lots of ads I like, really like. Which is fine. I’m trying to help young creatives be better.

But, I started copyranter as a hater. And one cannot just abandon one’s roots.

So, to the hate, again. These four ads are…absolutely fucking terrible.

