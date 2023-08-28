How To Create Brilliant Unconventional Outdoor Ads (part 2).
Your thought process needs to be visual not verbal.
“They” say a billboard should have no more than seven words on it. Sure, the fewer the better, with zero often being the best.
But with OOH, “words” shouldn’t be your focus. Images and Mediums should be. Words should just be complimentary answers/explanations to the visuals.
Last week, I showed you eight great examples. Here’s eight more.