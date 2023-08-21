NOTE: Because of Substack space limitations, this will be a two-part article. Part two, later this week.

These days, you walk through Times Square or around Trafalgar Square or anywhere in Tokyo or any busy city and you’ll experience digital billboard overload. But “digital” does not equal “creative” or “good” or “anything worth a damn”.

Adding “movement” does not add unboring-ness.

OOH is a fantastic medium. The creative possibilities are unlimited. And you don’t necessarily need to spend more money than a normal flat billboard. Often, you can spend less, sometimes even $0 on media.

Let’s look at eight of my favorite examples of unconventional outdoor advertising. Eight more coming later this week.

