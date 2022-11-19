HOT TAKE: The Best Goddamn...Horse Racing Betting Ads Ever.
Well, they are.
PRE-NOTE: HORSE RACING IS HORRIBLE. BETTING IS HORRIBLE. I REVIEW ADS (END OF PRE-NOTE).
It’s all Holiday and World Cup ads right now, none of which I will be reviewing, because I don’t give an IBS shit.
New commercial, just released. From the press note:
“ATG arrange horse racing betting games seven days a week, with a climax every Saturday with the game V75. In the local sports betting market, about 90 companies compete for attention. It's a fierce competition where ATG, with its iconic game V75, has become the biggest betting game in Sweden in all categories.”
The headline and subhead are my HOT TAKE. That’s it. I got nothing else today. I’m fucking tired. Ad agency: Åkestam Holst (a very good creative shop), Stockholm, Sweden. Two more older spots below.
2016 ad with “dancing” mini-horses.
2020 ad with horses “singing” Epae’s “Putti Putti”.
