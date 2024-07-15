Less Is More. One of the first things you learn at ad school. And other artsy vocation schools. When writing ads, use the fewest words possible. Or even, no words (several previous great examples here). How no words? Think visually. Think how to visually show the product benefit.

Using the fewest words possible doesn’t just apply to layouts. TV, too. Like this classic spot for Delizio coffee. Product benefit: duh, delicious. How to “say” that. Don’t say a fucking word. Ad agency: Ruf Lanz, Zürich, Switzerland.

