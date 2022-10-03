I don’t know what World Animal Day is. But I love animals. Several ads below but very little commentary due to Substack’s article size limits. Animals include: Elephants; Baboon; Rhino; Gorillas; Seal; Praying Mantis; Squirrel; and of course a Dog and a Cat.

KayaKing Jumbo Peanuts (Indonesia)

As far as visualizing the concept of “jumbo peanuts”, showing a mama pachyderm performing the Heimlich on her baby is pretty good. 2008. Ad agency: O&M, Jarkata.

Volunteer Wildfire Services (South Africa)

WILDFIRES BURN MORE THAN TREES. Look closely and you will notice that the baboon’s and hedgehog’s skin are made of matches. Works better with the hedgehog. 2011. Ad agency: Saatchi & Saatchi, Capetown.

Otrivin Nasal Spray (Italy)

Well this is the funniest commercial ever featuring a Pointer dog. Wait for it. 2008. Ad Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi, Milan.

Braun Silk-épil Precision Trimmer (UAE)

Yes it’s a squirrel with a Fu Manchu. Two more ads from campaign featuring a monkey and a chick here. Ad agency: BBDO, Dubai.

BUND—Friends Of The Earth (Germany)

OK, serious time. Ads via nonprofit Bund. Headline: EVERY 60 SECONDS A SPECIES DIES OUT. Campaign won a Gold Lion at Cannes in 2010. I feel these layouts and hate fucking humans. Ad agency: Scholz & Friends, Berlin.

Telefonica Movistar (Peru)

COPY: If you want to know what you will be in your next life, drive while talking on your cell phone. The transmigration choices here are…interesting. Broccoli and Praying Mantis. Third ad is an Iguana. So: art director loves green, apparently. Ad agency: Publicis Peru.

“Hey Hon, I’ll grab some bugs on the way home. Or you can eat me after sex.”

Ültje Crispers (Germany)

Rhino: “what the fucking Hell, Obviously, I’m a Dom.”

Ültje Crispers are a dough-covered spicy peanut snack that has something to do with Africa, I guess. 2011. Ad agency: Kolle Rebbe, Hamburg.

Perth Zoo (Australia)

Van Gogh and Warhol

Back in 2010, the Perth Zoo promoted the “art” created by two of their elephants, Permal and Tricia. COPY: Artwork by elephants: from $39.95. From the press release:



"The elephants...create paintings (using their trunks, their feet, and even paintbrushes) as part of an enrichment program designed to keep them stimulated, healthy and happy. Funds raised from their artworks go towards Perth Zoo's Wildlife Conservation Action to help protect threatened species worldwide."

Ad agency: The Brand Agency, Perth.

Paris Metro (RATP)

Wonderful subway etiquette posters put up in the Paris Metro in 2011. A frog jumping a turnstile. A bull bull-rushing into the car. The clever ads used train line numbers and the copy lines rhymed! Tag: “Let’s Stay Human On Public Transport”. Sloth and llama below. Ad agency: Publicis Conseil, France.

KiteKat cat food (Russia)

I HAZ COME AGAIN. Billboard in Moscow purposely juxtaposed to the Messiah poster. Loose copy translation: “Boris's love in March is boundless if there is excellent food." Boundless, like Jesus’s. The KiteKat mascot, “Boris”, is beloved in Russia. Here’s a good 2019 TV spot featuring him (not the same Boris, obviously). Ad agency: DDB, Moscow.

