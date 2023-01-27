It’s Friday. I have seen ZERO (0) good ads this week in my daily trips through Ad and Marketing Internet Hell. So back we go. Again.

The year was 2007. Ad Creativity wasn’t yet gasping for air like it is in 2023 (much more on that next week). Altoids introduced new chocolate-dipped candies with three bizarre commercials. This was the bizarre-est of the campaign.

It is grotesque, downright disgusting. Especially for a food ad. Which is why I love it, and why it should be celebrated—such an unexpected visual. Watch and learn, young creatives. Agency: Leo Burnett, Chicago.

Bob was a Whale of a Human Being for sharing his Altoids.

