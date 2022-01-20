“Pushing the envelope”, creatively. I learned it at SVA. It’s about creating “unexpected” ads, something that’s never been seen before. Do that, and you make it into my Ad Hall Of Fame. Take a look:

Miroslav Men’s Underwear (Australia)

The first of two underwear ads to make this exclusive list. Many will call it “creepy”. Which it is. Some will call it “erotic”. Which it kind of is. But everyone will call it “unexpected”. Which should be the goal of every CW and AD as they start the creative process. This underwear ad is unlike anything ever produced before. And that’s a very special thing. Ad agency: M&C Saatchi, Sydney.

Oatmeal Crisp (Canada)

Go ahead. Try to find a more bizarre cereal ad. I’ll wait.

I LOL basically never at ads. If it’s really, actually funny, I’ll smile, maybe snicker a little. The first time I watched this spot by Toronto ad agency Cossette I LOL’d for more than a few seconds. The idea, brilliant. The script, brilliant (“a tiny man full of the biggest lies!”…“someone’s getting a puppy!”). And, it perfectly sells the product benefit: Crunchiness. It’s very close to a perfect ad.

Listen to his bones CRUNCH.

Science World (Canada)

Slow-mo shots of Senior women giving ice cream cunnilingus. That’s it, that’s the narrative in this spot for Vancouver’s Science World Museum. Like all the ads from this great campaign, it ends with a scientific fact twist. Ad Agency: Rethink. See three more commercials from the campaign here.

“Don’t Bogart it Sweetheart”

Midttrafik (Denmark)

(Note: make sure you click the "cc" button for the English subtitles)

Nobody likes riding the bus “like a schnook” (quoting the great Krusty The Clown). This ad for public bus transportation turns that perception on its head, making a bus trip look and feel like the GREATEST FUCKING THING IN THE HISTORY OF HUMANITY. Again, brilliant concept, brilliant direction. Ad agency: M2Film.

le slip Français (France)

Lastly, a second men’s underwear commercial. It’s completely different from the Australian ad, but even more bizarre. It’s an old-fashioned side-by-side product demo. We have some sexual subtext (eggs=balls). Admit it, you were on edge to see what was under the le slip Français underwear. This ad creates expectation and delivers satisfaction. I’m sold on the product, and hungry. Exigez means "demand”. Ad agency: BETC Paris.

