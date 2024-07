PREVIOUSLY: Eight Ads I’d Like To Punch In The Face. (One of the funniest ad things I’ve ever written, in my opinionated opinion.)

I don’t watch a ton of non-streaming TV. Mostly, my local sports teams and local news on NY1. Like you, I mute the commercials, unless one catches my attention for being so bad it vexes me.

See five such ads below by buying a subscription. Or don’t.