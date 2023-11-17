I’ve said how much I do not love this time of year. I also realize I am in the minority with this opinion. But in the “spirit” of the season, this post is my “gift” to you. If you don't like cats, close tab and proceed with your day.

1. Temptations (UK)

Start with the latest execution from adam&eveDDB’s “Cats Lose Their Cool” campaign (see the earlier four spots here). Kind of an ode to Keyboard Cat. Of course Cats hate Christmas. They’re smart. One exception below: Our legendary Cat loved Christmas (or at least fake red birds) because he was Smart and made of Love.

2. Temptations (UK)

Older Temptations spot. From 2009. I laughed. Same agency.

3. Walmart (USA)

In 2011, Walmart released this video with a cat yodel-singing “Jingle Bells”. At the time, they’d planned to air it on terrestrial TV. Not sure if that happened. If you really wanna get creeped out, watch it with the sound off.

No doubt, this cat would eat your mortally-injured, but still breathing, body.

4. Sheba (UK)

“Resistance Is Futile”. She’s way out of his league anyway. Ad agency: AMV BBDO, London, not NYC.

5. Columbia Sportswear

Cats don’t like Wet. This plays off that well. Ad agency: Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners.

6. Calgary Humane Society

Using a car salesman setup could have gone pretty badly, but the actor here pulls it off. Don’t buy, ADOPT! Pre-Owned!

7. Ameriquest (USA)

Very funny, but doesn’t sell me on Ameriquest mortgages one bit. From 2004. Ad agency: DDB, Los Angeles.

8. Purina One (New Zealand)

It’s raining—not cats and dogs—Yarn Balls! Add a French nursery rhyme = Cute Overload! From 2010. Ad agency: Ogilvy, New Zealand.