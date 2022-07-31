This 2006 spot is very far from a great ad. It doesn’t even sell Berlitz very well. But it is darkly twisted in that a boatload of British sailors are heading to briny deaths because a German Coast Guard trainee doesn’t speak English so well.

“WHAT ARE YOU SINKING ABOUT?”

Ad agency: Bates United, Olso, Norway.

Not a good first day.

