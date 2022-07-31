Dark Humor Is The Best Ad Humor
Best Ads Of The Last 20 Years: #11—Berlitz Language Schools.
This 2006 spot is very far from a great ad. It doesn’t even sell Berlitz very well. But it is darkly twisted in that a boatload of British sailors are heading to briny deaths because a German Coast Guard trainee doesn’t speak English so well.
“WHAT ARE YOU SINKING ABOUT?”
Ad agency: Bates United, Olso, Norway.
PREVIOUSLY: Best Ads Of The Last 20 Years #10—Remember when EVERY Nike ad was great?
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
This screams for comment: https://twitter.com/dpatrikarakos/status/1552906293026988033