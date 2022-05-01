Nike used to make very good commercials, one after another. They didn’t make “purpose” ads or “empowerment” ads. They made smart, fun, creative ads that sold their fucking shoes.

Title of this 2005 spot could be: Man Chases Dogs; Dogs Chase Man. It ends well for the man, not so well for the hot dog cart.

The spot was shot in Lisbon. The track is “Balkans Hotstep”. Ad agency: Wieden & Kennedy, Amsterdam. Thanks again to Chris Bodenner from the Weekly Dish for the tip.

