Below is the What. It’s by Aussie Simon Veskner, a much smarter and better ad creative than me. Currently, he’s a creative partner at DDB Sydney. I’m never met him, but we’ve been in digital contact for over 15 years. He likes cats.

He’s right. Don’t make “nice” ads. Everybody makes “nice” ads. Yes, this is another way of stating “push the envelope”. But, I like this better. It’s clearer. It’s more, well, VERY.

I’ve collected four VERY campaigns from the last 20 years, plus one billboard.