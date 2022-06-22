(Sorry, this was tired. I’m tired.)

I’m trying to be more positive as I approach Medicare, I really am, I swear, no really, I fucking swear. And MullenLowe Brazil is, indirectly, trying to help me. And I appreciate that. Christ this is hard to type. This is not a great campaign. (It feels like I’ve typed those six words about 1,000 times in 2022.) But there’s an I-FUCKING-DEA here. Watch the ads, they’re only 10 seconds, you lazy fucks.

“Atchim” is the Portuguese onomatopoeia word for “Sneeze” (thank you press note). Here’s the rest of the note, which is a clunky translation (not by me):

A campaign was created in an ingenious way showing how allergy ruins your day. Each character lives an experience when their nose itchy as dust, fur and powder make up. The catch, that makes this production distinguished, is about what happen when the person sneezes, for the example, when the cat owner sneezes, his cat loses all the fur. The extreme nonsense creates a fun scenario which turns the campaign a unique form of saying that Claritin could help to not make that happen. Furthermore, one of the main goals is to promote the brand using the catchy sound repetition expression: Atchim. Claritin.

I snickered, slightly, at the above “Cat” ad. It’s the best of the three.

Here’s the "joke”, posted for the 80% of you too lazy to watch a 10-SECOND VIDEO.

I didn’t laugh at the above “Sleeping Beauty” spot. You can see the very predictable “joke” in the preview image. But again, Hallelujah Concept.

This is the third ad. I/You know what is coming. Still, etc.

OK, I’m done. I feel ill when I write without ranting. Oh, I did rant. Well, fuck off.

