Just watch the funny ads, it’s Friday.

V/O translation:

“Freedom Fusion is a new anti-bacterial gum which helps keep your mouth clean and fresh after every meal.”

Job opening at the zoo. Ad agency: CLM BBDO, Paris.

Drill Sergeant Puppet:

“ONLY SISSYS AND WORMS COME FROM KANSAS AND I DON’T SEE YOU CRAWLING ON THE GROUND SO THAT KIND OF NARROWS IT DOWN.”

You of course can’t use the word “sissy” in 2022 because you’d be cancelled so hard it would leave a mark. 2010 ad. Ad agency, again: CLM BBDO, Paris.

DROP AND GIVE ME 50!

Stride Gum’s selling point: Long-lasting flavor. One of the few times I’ve said: “I wish I had created that ad”. From 2011. Ad agency: JWT NYC.

Wonder what part of her dead husband she put in her mouth.

