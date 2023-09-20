Best Campaigns Of This Century: #6.
See one the most entertaining campaigns of the last 20 years.
Copyranter Two Point Zero is a reader-supported publication. To receive all posts and support my work, please become a paid subscriber.
PREVIOUSLY: Best Campaigns Of This Century #5: These print ads were a copywriter’s dream assignment.
How to advertise a TV network/shows. America/Hollywood generally has been terrible at it. Germany, however, has been very good at it. (See: this Comedy Central work.)
The below campaign was entertaining, visually-perfect creative. Take a look.
To view the ads, please buy a subscription here.