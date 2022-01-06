Best Ads Of The Last 20 Years: #3
This is one of funniest commercials I've ever seen. Via Romania, from 2010.
What I’m trying to do with this “Best Of” post thread is highlight ads many of you maybe haven’t seen, as opposed to posting “Popular Ads Of The Last 20 Years”.
This is just brilliant advertising; One locked down camera shot; no voiceover, great concept; hilarious script. Production cost: About 500 bucks (estimate).
"…Two pigeons have just landed on the roof of the stadium. Not often you see that."
I laugh every time I watch this spot. And, I remember the product. Ad Agency: Centrade Saatchi & Saatchi, Bucharest.
