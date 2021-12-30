Best Ads of the Last 20 Years: #2

Even though I’m a copywriter, I love ads with no dialogue, no copy (well, until the lock-up frame). This ad is so fucking simple. Simple. SIMPLE. SIMPLE!!!!! And yet, so smart.

Share and I will digitally kiss you.

It’s perfect. The direction. The casting. The acting. The concept. Good for the client, Delizio, to know when to leave something the fuck alone. A rarity. Ad agency: Ruf Lanz, Zürich, Switzerland.

She hadn’t been kissed like that in a long time.

Subscribe and I will digitally kiss you.