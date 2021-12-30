Best Ads of the Last 20 Years: #2
One of the best coffee ads ever created. From 2015.
Even though I’m a copywriter, I love ads with no dialogue, no copy (well, until the lock-up frame). This ad is so fucking simple. Simple. SIMPLE. SIMPLE!!!!! And yet, so smart.
It’s perfect. The direction. The casting. The acting. The concept. Good for the client, Delizio, to know when to leave something the fuck alone. A rarity. Ad agency: Ruf Lanz, Zürich, Switzerland.
