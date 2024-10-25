I forgot about this spot, it’s so good. For All-Bran cereal. How do you show a man, a tough man, being “regular” again? To the construction site, and just start filming. Ya got extricated I-beams and butt barrels and a big load drop. At the time, Slate called it “disgusting”. I call it: The Shit.

From 2008. Awards: Cannes Bronze Lion; CLIO Gold; One Show Silver Pencil. Ad agency: Leo Burnett, Chicago. See full credits here.

Not highlighted: That “pole” being pulled out of that “hole”.

