Dark ad humor has definitely died with this generation. Which is just so goddamn fucking shit-ass dick-cunt SAD.

9/11 definitely didn’t help things. Neither has the the rise of the Orange Concealer (I maybe made that one up, haven’t heard it before.).

Anyway, there were several great commercials in this industry-famous campaign. Below, from 2003, is maybe my favorite, because it is the darkest-funniest execution.

To see this ad, and all the previous eight Best Ads Of The last 20 Years, buy your subscription here.