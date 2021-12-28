Best Ads of the Last 20 Years: #1
Watch a Grandma Die. Six times.
This dead week that isn’t 2021 or 2022 seems a good time to start a new Copyranter feature. Below is one of the best TV spots of the last 20, 50, 100 years.
From 2012 via Argentina, ad agency DraftFCB brilliantly executed a strategy (for Zonajobs) that always works: Dramatize a Truth.
How many commercials over a minute long have you watched that you wished would’ve kept going? This is of course an ad that would never ever run in America.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.