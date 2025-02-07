“Complex Pile”, inflatable sculpture, Paul McCartney (not that one), 2007, Hong Kong. He created it as a statement against the usual park statues of “heroes”. Nailed it, I think.

Everybody and Everything, Shits. Constipation. Diarrhea. Explosive Diarrhea. We've all had them. (I have IBS.) We will all continue to have them. Thus, Shit Manipulation is big business for Big Pharma. But how does one visually address such a disgusting topic in ads? Sometimes, subtly. Sometimes, disgustingly.

This is some Good Shit I’ve collected here so, yes, you have to pay to see these 13 ads.

Shitheads, Buy A Subscription.