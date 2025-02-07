An Examination of the Metaphorical Representation of Shit in Advertising.
Let's take a figurative look up your asshole.
Copyranter Two Point Zero is THE SHIT for coverage of Ad Creativity.
Everybody and Everything, Shits. Constipation. Diarrhea. Explosive Diarrhea. We've all had them. (I have IBS.) We will all continue to have them. Thus, Shit Manipulation is big business for Big Pharma. But how does one visually address such a disgusting topic in ads? Sometimes, subtly. Sometimes, disgustingly.
This is some Good Shit I’ve collected here so, yes, you have to pay to see these 13 ads.