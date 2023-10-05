Fuck. I love animals. NO, I LOVE ANIMALS. So I am perturbed. I covered the Day last year, rather well, I’d say.

Anyway, ANIMALS.

1. SPRITE (Argentina)

From 2011. Welcome to Noah's bar. You've got copulating elephants, turtles, monkeys, goats, hamsters, etc. And according to the press note, those are mostly real animals, not CGI. Doubtful. And I don’t know how the fuck this sells Sprite. Ad agency: Santo, Buenos Aires.

2. ACTIVIA (Mexico)

Dramatic campaign for poop yogurt Activia. See, the pig and cow represent HUGE FOOD TURDS, and that little lighted opening is your tiny sore asshole. Ad agency: Y&R, Mexico.

3. DULCOLAX (France)

Keeping with the feces theme, this Dulcolax ad borrowing heavily and suspiciously from "Ratatouille” is some funny shit. The Shit here of course is an unseen roaring subterranean river. Note the rat with Mickey Mouse ears. Ad agency: Callegari Berville Grey, Paris.

4. ANTI-MINING (Philippines)

Look at the cute mouse deer. Being literally mined. Below, Pangolin anteater. The southern part of Palawan Island, inhabited by indigenous tribal people, is being mined by several large corporations. More on the crisis here. Ad agency: DM9 JaymeSyfu, Manila.

5. WWF (Turkey)

Copy: EXPLOITING THE ECOSYSTEM ALSO THREATENS HUMAN LIVES. Multi-Award-winning campaign for the World Wildlife Fund. The shark ad is a classic. Ad agency: DDB, Instanbul.

6. DUREX (USA)

Boinking Bunnies. Or Dogs. Whatever. Animals. And still the best condom commercial ever created. From 2009. Ad agency: Fitzgerald+Co, Atlanta.

