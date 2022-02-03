Fashion advertising sucks. Period. No original concepts, no subtlety, Just absolutely nothing to it; photographers visually jerking off, mostly. Cases in point:

Levi’s

This obvious, trite “animalistic nature” non-idea has been done and overdone in the industry. Levi’s recently released a new spot tagged “Born Wild”. It is a direct ripoff of a 2008 Wrangler campaign tagged “WE ARE ANIMALS” (You’ll see, below).

The below stills from the video look exactly like the print ads from the Wrangler campaign. (Bear with me, proof is coming.) The “film” continues with the “animals” (edgy skinny youngsters, how novel) making their way into the big city where they were presumably rounded up or shot. Ad Agency: Bread & Circus Films, Vancouver.

WE ARE ANIMALS…PROBABLY DEER, MAYBE HARVEST MICE.

I AM ALSO AN ANIMAL…IN A VERY COLD STREAM…POSSIBLY A BEAVER.

Wrangler

I AM HUNTING THE LEVI’S ANIMALS.

Like I said, a DIRECT ripoff. Not that this campaign was unique or even interesting. There was also a TV spot from the effort that invited us Animals to “STOP THINKING”. Wranglers are from North Carolina but their ad agency at the time, Fred & Farid, is based in Paris. It was the French philosopher René Descartes who quipped: “I think, therefore I am (not an animal)”.

ANIMALS WEAR JEANS BUT NOT SHIRTS.

Wrangler even took the ANIMAL bit a bit further, depicting seemingly dead animals in coroner-style photos.

WE WILL SOON BE EATEN BY VULTURES.

If YOU are an animal, please subscribe.

DIESEL

I’M FUCKING BULLSHIT.

This is a Diesel jeans ad from an issue of Paper Magazine. (I cut off the logo when I scanned it.) Besides the logo, no copy. Just a guy with his hands tied wearing a very realistic-looking bull’s head. Get it? Well, you’re just not pre-post-modern enough. It means: WE ARE ANIMALS. (Ad appeared the same month the Wrangler ads came out.)

About a year later, the below Diesel billboard went up in NYC on the corner of Houston and Lafayette. Ignore the headline which is completely meaningless and focus on the stuffed bear’s Diesel wristwatch. Obviously, this is another WE ARE ANIMALS ad, or possibly, a call to Furries.

“…INSIDE MY PANTS”

LEE

WE ARE ANIMALS. IT’S IN OUR GENES.

Lastly, back to 1971 and the original? idea, Lee’s “LEE CAN CHANGE YOUR IMAGE” print work. Suspiciously, the lower right “lion” looks more real than the others. (I suspect photo manipulation.) Anyway, yes, change your image—to an ANIMAL.

Men. Always Lion. Please Share.

COULD WE GET SOME ANTELOPE TARTARE?

In conclusion, according to our jeans: WE ARE ALL FUCKING ANIMALS. So, go kill something.