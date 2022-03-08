Copyranter Two Point Zero

Copyranter Two Point Zero

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RT's avatar
RT
Sep 8, 2025

In the still for the Innerspace Cadillac, the male is giving us attention by lifting his head from the headrest.

That he deigned us worthy of such effort should be appreciated.

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TheTrevScho
Mar 8, 2022

Can't agree with you more. Absolute shite. Cue rolling footage along Pacific Coast Highway. Cut to urban core, couple leaving upscale restaurant. Cut to mom stopping and van door sliding open while kids leap out in soccer uniforms.... Whatever happened to the great Honda work?! BMW taking risks? Chrysler's 'Imported from Detroit'? Oh. Right. Those creative spirits have been aged out of the business. Big data says people search for car features...

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