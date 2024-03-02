If you're a Creative, BE a Creative.

You're not storyteller, not a content writer, not a social Svengali, etc.

Be a copywriter. Be an art director. Oh, those titles sound too “old school” for you? Well, you’re a fool. Because that’s exactly what you are, if you’re making ads. Brand tweets = ADS. Facebook posts = ADS. Instagram and TikTok brand videos = FUCKING ADS.

THIS IS YOUR FUCKING CREATIVE MANIFESTO.

Via: Martin Weigel.

