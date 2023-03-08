Too many brands now, unfortunately, have gotten their disingenuous dirty greedy fingers all over this day/month. Instead, watch these.

Equals (UK)

First up, it’s M (Judi Dench). And Craig. Danielle Craig. For Equals, a partnership of women's charities brought together by Annie Lennox. From 2011.

Double D Seven? (SORRY!)

Equal Pay Day (Belgium)

You go, Construction Grannies. March 25th is Equal Pay Day in Belgium. This video is a direct parody of the 2009 video for that stupid DJ Benny Benassi song "Satisfaction." Ad agency: mortierbrigade. Also from 2011.

