You Wanna See Two Good International Women's Day Ads? Here Ya Go.
Too many brands now, unfortunately, have gotten their disingenuous dirty greedy fingers all over this day/month. Instead, watch these.
Equals (UK)
First up, it’s M (Judi Dench). And Craig. Danielle Craig. For Equals, a partnership of women's charities brought together by Annie Lennox. From 2011.
Equal Pay Day (Belgium)
You go, Construction Grannies. March 25th is Equal Pay Day in Belgium. This video is a direct parody of the 2009 video for that stupid DJ Benny Benassi song "Satisfaction." Ad agency: mortierbrigade. Also from 2011.
